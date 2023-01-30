Chelsea are like “a kid in a sweet shop after being given a tenner by their gran”, says the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, as links to Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez intensify.

The Blues have already made six signings this month and a potential £100m+ move for the Argentina star would push them beyond half a billion pounds spent across two transfer windows.

“I thought there was no way this would re-emerge,” Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

“They obviously like him and have not taken no for an answer but everything they do seems so unhinged.”

Fernandez has a £105m release clause in his Benfica contract that Chelsea appear willing to meet, if allowed to pay in instalments.

“He had a good World Cup but not a Maradona-esque World Cup,” said Edwards.

“He is a good player and may turn into a really excellent player but, in my view, it’s crazy money for a 22-year-old who has been in Portuguese football for seven or eight months.

“That release clause is supposed to discourage teams and I don’t see how he fits in at Chelsea. They are just wild.”

