When Lawrence Shankland brushed aside the half-hearted challenge to his run into the Hibernian box and lashed a shot past David Marshall on Sunday, he became the first Heart of Midlothain player to score 20 or more in a season in 31 years.

That goal number 20 came in a Scottish Cup victory over Hearts' city rivals at Easter Road will no doubt have made it all the sweeter for the 27-year-old and the club's fans. What's more, the former Dundee United striker has plenty of time to add to his tally this season.

Want to discover who the last five Hearts players were to score 20 or more in a season? Read on...

John Robertson

The club's all-time record goalscorer with 310, including 214 in the league and 27 against Hibernian over two spells at Tynecastle. He first broke the mark in 1982-83, when he was second-top scorer with 21 goals as Hearts won promotion.

The former Scotland international was top of the charts in 13 of the next 14 years - the exception being when Iain Ferguson top-scored with 11 goals in 1988-89 following Robertson's transfer to Newcastle United. His best tally was 31 in 1987-88 and he achieved the 20-goal feat on six occasions, the final time being 1991-92. He hit 19 goals five seasons later.

Derek O'Connor

The former St Johnstone striker was top scorer in the 1982-83 campaign with 22 goals as Hearts were pipped to the First Division title by the Perth club.

Willie Gibson

The Fifer struck 24 goals in the 1976-77 season but could not prevent Hearts being relegated - and 22 the following year as they came straight back up. Although he bagged more than 100 goals for the club, he admitted himself he "wasn't a crowd favourite" and was stung by criticism from fans.

Drew Busby

The attacking midfielder hit 20 goals in that promotion-winning season of 1977-78. The former Third Lanark player was voted into the Hearts Hall of Fame in 2018 and his death last year sparked a wave of tributes.

Donald Ford

Ford spent the vast majority of his career at Tynecastle and topped the club's scoring charts in eight consecutive seasons. He broke the 20-goal mark only once but did so emphatically with a 29-goal haul in the 1973-74 season.