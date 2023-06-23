Obita adds 'extra dimension' to Hibs

The signing of Jordan Obita adds " an extra dimension" to the Hibernian squad, says manager Lee Johnson.

The 29-year-old, who is capable of playing as a left-sided full-back and winger, has signed a two-year deal at Easter Road following his departure from Wycombe Wanderers.

Johnson also believes Obita's "ability from set plays" will be key.

"We’re excited to bring a player of Jordan’s experience," the Hibs boss added.

"He gives us extra options all the way up the left hand-side. We look forward to working with him.”