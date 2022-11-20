Ange Postecoglou says Celtic were "more like ourselves" as the manager pronounced it "a much better effort" despite losing to Everton in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw in Sydney.

The Australian, who had been disappointed with Thursday's defeat by Sydney, said: "I thought in terms of our performance it was a lot more like us and I thought we played well and dominated the game.

"We didn't get goals, which is disappointing, because you want to give some entertainment to the crowd."

Postecoglou thought his players had taken time to adjust to the Australian weather but was pleased with the trip given Celtic fans dominated the more than 40,000 packing the Accor Stadium.

"It's brilliant to see and that's been the highlight for us," he said. "It didn't surprise me, but for the lads and everyone associated with the club, it's great to see how much support our supporters have for the football club on this side of the world.

"We're a massive football club and a global brand and the more we grow in these kinds of regions and give back then we will get it back in spade loads."

With Celtic having no domestic games until 17 December, Postecoglou says his players will benefit from a "mental break from the schedule" before returning to training in Portugal.