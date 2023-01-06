Frank Lampard's tactics are partly to blame for Everton's results this season, but the club has been on a downward spiral in recent years, according to The Athletic journalist Paddy Boyland.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think they have been circling the drain for a good while. I was counting earlier and in the past six and a half years Everton have had seven managers and four caretaker managers.

"Eventually people come to the conclusion that it’s about more than a manager, or even a director of football. It’s about the overall trajectory and direction of the football club and that’s why people are pointing the finger at other people than Lampard as well.

"You can tell he is a man under pressure and there are certain moments when the cracks start to show. I think managers become a convenient scapegoat when clubs are assessing where the blame lies.

"Is Frank Lampard maximising the resources at his disposal? I would argue not at this moment in time. The tactics in certain games appear quite naive. There are things here that seem wrong with the setup. I would also argue he has been dealt a bad hand."

