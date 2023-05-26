Fulham boss Marco Silva says he has made it "clear" to the club what is needed to kick on from this season's impressive 10th place finish in the Premier League.

Speaking before Sunday's final day meeting with Manchester United, Silva said: "When I came here and I signed three years with this football club it was because I felt it was the right move.

"I felt that it was a decisions that I did looking forward to getting business done at this football club.

"We are always talking and they know clear from myself what is important to keep improving this football club."

Silva's excellent campaign - in Fulham's first season after promotion back from the Championship - has attracted interest from other clubs but the 45-year-old says his focus his solely on the Cottagers.

"We are here," he added.

"We are taking every single day with people to keep planning and improving this football club as best as we can - as we did from the first day.

"This is the main focus for us and I’m under contract with this football club - this is the main thing.

