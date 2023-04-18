'Early changes from McInnes an admission he got it wrong'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

We've written more than once before this season about the wrong starting 11 being picked and early changes being made, basically an admission of guilt by the manager I'd say.

Well, Sunday was another example of that and every Killie fan I spoke to going into the game couldn't quite understand the team selection.

Nobody was expecting us to beat Celtic but you would hope we could make it difficult for them, rather than hand them three points on a plate.

We continue to slip towards 12th place and we urgently need to find some form in the final six games to save our Premiership status.

We need consistency of selection and formation allied to some bravery on the ball as there are still 18 points up for grabs.

It's time for players to stand up and be counted and there will be a healthy travelling crowd praying the revival starts in Paisley this Saturday.