Ruben Selles is unsure what his Southampton future holds as Saints slipped closer towards relegation after Monday's 4-3 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

It was an 11th consecutive defeat for Southampton, who are now eight points from safety with three games to play.

Selles said whatever happens he wants to stay at the club, but the decision is out of his hands.

"I try to do my best and as I said before I expected to win more football matches," he said.

"It's a decision that the club needs to make. I would be happy to be here for the next 10 years as I have said many times.

"But it is not for me to make that decision. I can only work every day and of course, in the situation we are in right now, it's so much uncertainty for everybody.

"We just need to handle it in the best way possible, whatever happens, and then continue facing forward whatever it is.

"And if it is facing forward - if it's together then it's better.

"The club will present an agenda for the coming days or weeks on how it is going to deal with that if it happens. That is for the club to respond.

"I can tell you what we are going to do for the next weeks, we are going to just keep working as much as we can and keep the situations for the future for the people that need to be responsible for that."