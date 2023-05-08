Erik ten Hag has backed David de Gea despite his costly error that gifted Said Benrahma the winner for West Ham on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has now made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this season, the joint most of any Premier League player, along with Hugo Lloris.

Ten Hag said: "Frustrating? Yes, I've seen it in the same way. I think we started well, dictated the game, created chances, didn't take them and then one mistake," said United boss Ten Hag.

"Twice individual mistakes and you lose games. But it is what it is. Now we have a full week, we have to reset, reload and keep going.

"[De Gea] has the most clean sheets in the Premier League, we would not be in this position without him. No concerns. It happens but as a team you have to deal with it, show character and resilience.

"We want him to stay and to extend his contract."

Defeat means United are now just a point above fifth-placed Liverpool, but with a game in hand.

Ten Hag said it is still in his side's hands to finish in the top four: "Nothing changed. We could have made it easier with a win. We need three wins from four games, everything is in our hands.

"Tiredness is in your head. If you have the willingness you can take it. It's up to the players and staff to be together, to get the willingness in that we can take it.

