Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic's slow start to the season's resumption - by their own standards - offered a sense of hope for the rest of the league. But the last two performances show it was actually concerning that no side could catch them out when not at their best.

They were utterly relentless at Easter Road after weathering a strong start from Hibs, with Maeda the catalyst for the glut of chances to follow as he set up the first goal before blasting in a second.

But arguably what was most impressive was their work-rate off the ball. The players have clearly responded to their manager's rallying cry, as their counter-pressing made life impossible for Hibs, who ended up desperately trying to stem wave after wave of attack.

Even at Ibrox, Celtic in this form will be favourites to win Monday's Old Firm derby. If they do, a 12-point lead will surely signal the title is staying in the east end of Glasgow.