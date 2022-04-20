Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United chief scout Jim Lawlor and head of global scouting Marcel Bout have left the club.

The move is understood to be unconnected to the imminent appointment of a new manager, but comes amid serious criticisms being raised about United’s recent recruitment.

After last night’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, interim boss Ralf Rangnick said United might need as many as 10 new players this summer.

Lawlor has been United’s chief scout since 2005, while Bout came to Old Trafford as part of Louis van Gaal’s backroom team in 2014.

The decision was taken by the club amid complaints over United’s recruitment method, in which too many star players have underperformed.

In recent years, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Donny van de Beek and Raphael Varane are just four of numerous signings who have failed to live up to either their fee or reputation.

United are determined to drive change under football director John Murtough and these decisions are viewed as the start of that process.