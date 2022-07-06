Cherries unveil new home kit
🔴 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 ⚫️— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 6, 2022
With exactly one month to go until the season kicks off, it's time to reveal our 2022/23 home kit 😍@UmbroUK // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/A4GNaueCn8
Bournemouth have switched things up a bit with their new home kit for the upcoming season.
The club say the design is "inspired by and reflective of the club’s architectural stadium pillars", adding that the new kit "also gives a nod to the past in the style of the iconic kits from the early 90s".