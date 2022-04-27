'We have momentum and team spirit' - your great escape thoughts

We've been asking you whether you think the Clarets will pull off the great escape to stay in the Premier League.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andrew: The last week has shown us that the effort level, organisation and togetherness Dyche instilled in the players remains. Loosening the system has aided their creativity and they're now showing what great players they are. These results have given us fans hope. We've had runs of good results before only for us to fall again. I just hope this one sticks!

Keith: Oh we will definitely stay up. We have momentum and a fantastic team spirit. The fans are more behind the team than for a long time.

Ian: It's still out of our hands, so it's a case of how many points Leeds or Everton drop. For Burnley, I think the two games against Aston Villa will be crucial. The other major factor will be injuries or suspensions, as there's little cover in the Burnley squad. Overall, I hope we stay up but I'd hesitate to say I'm confident.

Jason: Of course we'll stay up. Burnley is built on relegation fights and staying up against the odds. Even without Dyche, the fight remains. Some of the other relegation contenders simply don't have the experience or fight in them from what I can see.

Peter: We have the momentum, but it's going to be tight. We have a slightly easier run-in than Everton, but they have that game in hand. Leeds have a difficult run-in too. Need another win at Watford, then maybe...

