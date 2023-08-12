Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaking to Sky Sports after the loss against the Magpies: "Newcastle are strong at home and they started winning and when we were in the match and we score the goal and we had good chances with Ollie [Watkins].

"In the second half we tried to change and tried to control the match but when they scored the third goal the match was finished. But Newcastle deserved in 90 minutes to win and then we had some momentums that were good but it wasn't enough today.

"This week is very sad for us. With Emilio Buendia, today with Tyrone Mings. We lost today but there was something that was more than we wanted but the worst today was the injury with Tyrone. We have to take some days in reflection and then prepare for the game against Everton."

On the big scoreline: "Of course, each match is different. I always try to keep clean sheets as a way to win. We did that last year but it is a new year and we played today the power was big and we have to react.

"The worst today is the injured player and only when we analyse and try to review the mistakes we did today but it is three points and we have the next match at home."