Burnley v Wolves: What does the form show?

After losing their first three Premier League meetings with Wolves, Burnley are now unbeaten in their past six against them (W3 D3).

Wolves have won just one of their past 11 league games against Burnley (D5 L5), a 1-0 home win in September 2018. Wolves have scored just six goals in these 11 meetings, and never more than once in a match.

Five of the Clarets last seven Premier League goals against Wolves have been scored by Chris Wood, who left the club for Newcastle in January. The only other player to score more than once for the Clarets against them in the competition is Ashley Barnes (2).