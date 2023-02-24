Sutton's predictions: Arsenal v Leicester

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Leicester are in a relegation scrap, which is hard to understand when you consider the attacking talent they have got.

The Foxes' issue is that they are so brittle at the back, which is why I think there will be goals in this game and also why I am going to back Arsenal to win it.

I want to see a title race and I loved the way the Gunners found a way of getting the three points against Villa last week after trailing twice. They really showed their mettle, and it must have been a huge boost to their confidence.

Now they have to back it up with another win here, but I do feel their trip to King Power Stadium will be more straightforward. They will have plenty of chances, because their forwards will be able to get at the Foxes' backline.

Ronnie's prediction: 1-3

Leicester have some brilliant players but they aren't consistent enough. You just don't know what you are going to get from them.

If you are a Manchester City or Arsenal fan you are looking over your shoulder at us. It is crazy how quickly things change in football because six months ago it was laughable to think United would be anywhere near the top four, let alone in the title race. If we don't win it from here it's not a disaster, either. The pressure is off.

Find out how Sutton and Ronnie think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here