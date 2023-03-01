Thomas Frank has praised Rico Henry for his defensive displays and said "he will run through a brick wall for the team".

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think he is a fantastic full-back.

"On the defensive side, one-on-one actions, I actually haven’t seen a player or winger in the last two years in the Premier League that got the better of him.

"Maybe they got a cross in, but in general in these one-v-one duels he is so strong. He is so quick and he is in a fantastic place.

"If he can just get a tiny bit more output with assists and goals, that would be the next step for him.

"But he is another good example of a good character working very hard that will run through a brick wall for the team."

