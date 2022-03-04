Gerrard confirmed 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka will miss the game against the Saints but has an "outside chance" of being involved against Leeds next Thursday.

He adds: "Bertrand Traore joined the group yesterday, so he’s got two days under his belt."

The 2-0 win over Brighton last weekend was a big plus for Gerrard and his squad. "We can certainly see the belief and confidence off the back of that result. The players delivered, and it was off the back of a couple of tough weeks, so you could see some relief."

On striker Danny Ings, Gerrard said he is happy with the 29-year-old's commitment. "I know him very well and I’ve only seen someone who is focused on training and trying to improve. We were really happy with his performance last week, he was selfless with the job and work he did for the team."

The visit of Southampton to Villa Park should motivate the players to get a result in front of the home fans: "The challenge is to back the [Brighton] performance and result up; we don’t want to be inconsistent. I want them to show that in front of 42,000 and show that we are capable of beginning a run."

Centre-back Ezri Konsa has been a standout performer for Gerrard so far this season. "He’s been outstanding for me, obviously the red card [against Leeds] was frustrating for him and us. I’m delighted to have him back and he was a big factor in the clean sheet last week."