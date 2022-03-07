City send warning to Liverpool with impressive derby win

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester City’s powerhouse performance, full of high quality and fierce intensity, was a reminder that they will still take some stopping in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool are breathing down their necks but the champions were in irresistible form as they simply swept Manchester United aside.

City manager Pep Guardiola kept Raheem Sterling on the bench but there is such a rich seam of high class running through this side that they were still good enough to completely outclass their hapless arch-rivals.

Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez will claim the goalscoring headlines but City were on another level to United all over pitch, with the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva tormenting Ralf Rangnick’s side.

City know they will have to maintain high standards right until the end of the season to keep Liverpool at bay but this display and victory sent out a powerful message.