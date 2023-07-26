Luton Town continued to ramp up their preparations for the Premier League season with a hard-fought draw at Ipswich Town.

The newly-promoted Championship side took the lead but Carlton Morris' late penalty ensured the spoils were shared at Portman Road.

Rob Edwards named three summer signings in his Hatters starting XI – Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Mads Andersen – as well as welcoming back Tom Lockyer for the first time since his collapse in the play-off final.

Town almost won the game in the final moments and will travel to Hillsborough for their next pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.