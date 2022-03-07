Arsenal talking point: 'I was only expecting a routine 2-0 win'

Charlene Smith, @charlene_smith_presenter, external

I was not expecting a game like that.

I know we should not take any team lightly (especially when they are in a relegation battle), and bearing in mind we are still in the development stages with our young squad, but if I am completely honest I was expecting to get a nice 2-0 win over Watford.

However, I learned quite quickly that this game was going to require more work than I anticipated with the way Watford came at us, and when they had that first goal ruled out for offside.

Yet, Odegaard and Saka were outstanding throughout. I feel Odegaard does not get enough credit for the work he puts in, not just attacking-wise but also tracking back. He was my MOTM yesterday.

We do still need to tighten up defensively but it was a great three points, backed up by a great result from the Manchester United game.