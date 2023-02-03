Rangers boss expects 'tussle' for midfield role - gossip

Glen Kamara and new signing Nicolas Raskin "are going to have a massive tussle to play in a similar role", says Rangers manager Michael Beale, but the pair can "for sure" play together. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Rangers' run to last season's Europa League final was key to Raskin's decision to join the Ibrox club, says Beale. (Sun)

Beale believes Wednesday's win over Heart of Midlothian should have been broadcast live on television and says the Scottish Premiership is "in a really good place". (Record)

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos says "SUCCESS DOES NOT COME BY CHANCE" on social media amid conjecture about his goal celebrations against Hearts. (Sun)

SNS

Nicolas Raskin joined Rangers on transfer deadline day