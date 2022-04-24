Man City 5-1 Watford: Roy Hodgson reaction

Watford boss Roy Hodgson to BBC Match of the Day: "We were architects of our own downfall. It would've been very tough here whatever happens but you need to give yourself a little bit of leeway.

"But you concede a goal in the very first minute and then just before half-time you concede a third goal. I thought that was a little bit harsh because at 2-1 I thought we were making a decent effort to stay in the game and making life as difficult for them as I could expect us to.

"But then the fourth goal, in the first minute of the second half, is unforgivable really if you seriously think you're going to come here and dent any hopes they would have of beating you so we had to pay the price for that.

"The last two matches we haven't really been that bad, it was circumstances that caused us to lose those games. I haven't got the feeling we lost them because there's no spirit, no fight or no heart. It (the relegation battle) is not over yet."