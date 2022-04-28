Southampton v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Southampton have won 56% of their 25 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W14 D7 L4) – of all sides they have faced at least 10 times in the competition, only against Swansea (58%) do they have a higher win rate.

Crystal Palace have won just one of their 12 Premier League away games against Southampton (D3 L8), winning 2-1 in January 2018. The Eagles have never kept an away clean sheet against Saints in the competition.

Saints have conceded 19 goals in their last eight Premier League games, conceding at least twice on six occasions in that run (W1 D2 L5). Saints’ only win and clean sheet in this time was a 1-0 home victory against Arsenal.