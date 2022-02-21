Southampton 2-0 Everton: Pick of the stats

Southampton have won four of their past eight Premier League games (D3 L1), as many victories as they managed in their previous 20 games in the competition (D8 L8).

Everton’s haul of 22 points from their first 23 games in the Premier League this season, is their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1950-51 (3 pts for a win), when they also had 22 and were relegated at the end of the season.

The Saints ended a run of 13 Premier League games without a clean sheet, keeping their first top-flight shut-out since a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in November.