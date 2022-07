Ross County warmed up for the weekend's League Cup action with a solid 4-1 victory over Highland League hosts Brora Rangers.

Six new signings make debuts, with Kazeem Olaigbe and Jordy Hiwula on target and Owura Edwards lively in attack.

The other goals came from Dom Samuel and teenager Matthew Wright, who spent time on loan with Brora Rangers last season.

Martin Maclean found a consolation goal for the home side.