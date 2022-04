Manchester City are ready to trigger Real Sociedad's £50m (60m euros) release clause for Spain and former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino. (El Confidencial, via Manchester Evening News), external

Pep Guardiola is also keen on adding River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez to his squad, having monitored the 21-year-old Argentine after City signed his team-mate and compatriot Julian Alvarez in January. (Goal), external

