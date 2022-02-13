Confirmed team news: Newcastle v Aston Villa

Newcastle make two changes to the side that impressively beat Everton last weekend.

One of the replacements is enforced as Matt Targett is ineligible to face his former club, while Jamaal Lascelles also drops out.

January signing Dan Burn gets a Magpies debut after joining from Brighton, while Javier Manquillo also comes in.

England international Kieran Trippier takes the captain's armband.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Burn, Schar, Manquillo, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood.