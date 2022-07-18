Hibs boss pleased with 'professional performance'

Manager Lee Johnson was happy to see his Hibernian side bounce back from a shock defeat at Falkirk with a routine 4-1 win away to Bonnyrigg Rose in the League Cup.

Midfielders Joe Newell and Ewan Henderson each scored twice, while Kevin Smith was on target for the League Two newcomers.

“It was straightforward in the end," Johnson told HibsTV. "I was pleased. I thought it was a very professional performance.

“To score four goals and create a lot of opportunities is what was needed.

“There was no room for error in this game given our Falkirk scoreline, so it was important we came away victorious.

“It wasn’t just about the early goal, it was about getting into shape quick, the tempo of the game, winning tackles, and we did.

“We treated it like was a competitive game and there were some nice goals in there as well.”