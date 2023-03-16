Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

Kelvin Davis vs. Leeds United (3 March 2012)

Southampton were chasing back-to-back promotions and came to Elland Road top of the Championship.

Saints took an early lead, courtesy of Rickie Lambert, but the rest was over to Davis. The keeper produced a string of excellent saves to extend Saints’ lead at the summit of the Championship to four points.

The pick of the bunch came from Davis’ own error when he failed to gather a cross. The ball fell to Luciano Becchio, who needed a simple tap from five yards out, but Davis scrambled back in time to prevent him with a goal-line save and then denied the rebound.

Leeds largely dominated but came away with nothing thanks to the heroics between the sticks and Davis was mobbed by his team-mates following the final whistle.

Which Saints save would you pick as the greatest?

