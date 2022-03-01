'That's a goalscorer' - Foden picked out by Garth
Phil Foden makes it into Garth Crooks' team of the week after scoring for Manchester City at Everton.
Phil Foden: Phil Foden scored shortly before referee Paul Tierney made an appalling decision by not awarding Everton a penalty when Rodri clearly moved his arm towards the ball.
The decision was only compounded by the utter incompetence of VAR operator Chris Kavanagh, who clearly can't tell when a player is using his arm to control a ball.
However, it was Foden who brilliantly anticipated Michael Keane's error by moving towards Everton keeper Jordan Pickford. Now that's a goalscorer.