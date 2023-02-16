Nottingham Forest v Man City: Pick of the stats

This is the first time Nottingham Forest are hosting Manchester City in a league match since October 2001 (1-1 in second tier), and the first time in a Premier League match since September 1995 (3-0 win).

City won the reverse fixture against Nottingham Forest 6-0, last completing a top-flight double over them back in 1990-91.

Since losing three Premier League games in a row at the City Ground in August and September, Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in seven on home soil (W4 D3), their best home unbeaten run in the top-flight since a 20-game stretch between February 1995 and January 1996.