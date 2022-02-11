Moyes on Zouma, Leicester and Rodgers
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham face Leicester City on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes said Kurt Zouma will be available for selection on Sunday: "There are different views on whether he should be available. We decided he should and I stand by that."
On how the club have dealt with the incident, Moyes said: "We're really sorry we've upset West Ham supporters. For the West Ham supporters disappointed by it, I've got to say we're really disappointed by it as well."
On Leicester, Moyes said: "Leicester have been a very good model for teams trying to improve, such as West Ham. They're maybe not quite in the best moment right now - but they're a really strong team and have an excellent manager, so it'll be a really tough game for us."
Speaking about pressure on Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, Moyes added: "I don’t believe he is under pressure. He is one of best coaches in the Premier League and Europe. I find that very hard to see. I hope to keep his bad run of form going, but Leicester are a really good team."