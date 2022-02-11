BBC Sport

Moyes on Zouma, Leicester and Rodgers

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham face Leicester City on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Moyes said Kurt Zouma will be available for selection on Sunday: "There are different views on whether he should be available. We decided he should and I stand by that."

  • On how the club have dealt with the incident, Moyes said: "We're really sorry we've upset West Ham supporters. For the West Ham supporters disappointed by it, I've got to say we're really disappointed by it as well."

  • On Leicester, Moyes said: "Leicester have been a very good model for teams trying to improve, such as West Ham. They're maybe not quite in the best moment right now - but they're a really strong team and have an excellent manager, so it'll be a really tough game for us."

  • Speaking about pressure on Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, Moyes added: "I don’t believe he is under pressure. He is one of best coaches in the Premier League and Europe. I find that very hard to see. I hope to keep his bad run of form going, but Leicester are a really good team."