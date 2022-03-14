Fight aplenty but pain continues

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport:

It is a cruel games at times.

Norwich deserve credit for their spirited efforts at Elland Road. Yes, they were poor and blunt in the opening period but their late rally was more impressive given the poor luck they had dealt with.

Dean Smith's side had cause for frustration with Leeds' opener - when Patrick Bamford appeared offside. They also felt aggrieved that a late penalty award was overturned when referee Stuart Atwell decided Milot Rashica had kicked Luke Ayling and had not been felled by the Leeds defender as it appeared on first sight.

So to fight back and score a well-worked injury-time equaliser pointed to guts.

How then they deal with the smack in the face that came deep in injury time is anyone's guess. For any team it is a sickener. For the league's bottom side it likely feels even worse.

Smith admitted it would leave a "sore" feeling. He must somehow summon the energy needed to lift his side in what is now a three-week break.

Is that a good thing? Three weeks to feel glum over a harsh defeat, or three weeks to forget the pain and find some hope?

For Norwich, it has to be the latter. Six league defeats in a row makes for ugly reading. They need a run of form now or the drop awaits.

This defeat was a torrid moment in a season where there have been too many.