Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

Another shameful performance. I have never seen us create that many chances and miss every single one.

We were overran again in midfield - how many times are we going to use the same midfield pairing which evidently doesn’t work?

The only shining light of the game was Dwight McNeil, who looked back to his best when coming on.

The defending for both goals just wasn’t good enough. From my position in the away end at Carrow Road, I could see players unmarked at the edge of the box from corners on multiple occasions - will we ever learn from our mistakes?

The fans deserve a lot of credit. We were losing to bottom-of-the-table Norwich but the fans still supported the team throughout the whole 90 minutes. Saying that, the boos at the end were more than deserved.

Overall, the performance wasn’t that bad but if you can’t take your chances against a team like Norwich then how can you expect to stay in the best league in the world?

West Ham are approaching next Sunday but I can’t see anything other than defeat. After their loss to Brentford, they’ll be looking to get back on track.