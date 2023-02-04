Analysis: Villa will keep playing from the back

Tom Rostance, BBC Sport

Aston Villa have been in great form since Unai Emery arrived but gifted Leicester a way back into the game when Boubacar Kamara was robbed inside his own penalty area collecting a ball from Emiliano Martinez.

The midfielder had two Leicester players on him but took the ball anyway and was tackled by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, allowing James Maddison a tap-in.

Boss Unai Emery is not going to change the way his side pay out from defence, though.

"We try to control the game and build possession, it is not easy and that is a difficult step in front of us," he said.

"At home we want to win and show our best performances but we are not at 100% yet. We have to stay calm and stay positive.

"We gave them the ball but we have to build, take more responsibility with the ball. We had big mistakes but I want to continue working on our style, I am not going to stop."