Davidson urges Saints to be 'hard to play against' at Tynecastle

Callum Davidson insists St Johnstone must tighten up at Tynecastle as they look to avoid a third defeat to Hearts this season.

Saints have lost 3-2 home and away to Robbie Neilson's men and Davidson hopes lessons have been learned.

“The main thing for me is performance levels," the Perth boss said.

"We have had two really close matches against Hearts so far this season. We have to stop their threats better than we did last time out.

"It is important we go to Tynecastle and make sure we are hard to play against and make it as difficult as possible for them.

“We will be looking toward our sold out away support to help push us on and get a positive result."