“We are not dead yet!” cried Nick Pope as he smothered his team-mates at the final whistle. The stunning victory against Everton meant not only picking up crucial survival points but also marked the first time this season that we had won a game of this magnitude.

Burnley don’t play entertaining football? Burnley aren’t mentally strong anymore? Not likely.

I think I went through every single emotion. We started the brighter but, against the run of play, Everton got their noses in front with two penalties. It was then that I hit my most frustrated - passes going astray, lack of an effective midfield, bad decisions all over the pitch, an insistence on hoofing it up front and completely bypassing the skilful feet of Wout Weghorst.

But something happened. James Tarkowski tracked back to make a sensational block to correct a Nathan Collins error and the tide turned. Heads went up, passes started going forward, and fan favourite Matej Vydra came on the pitch.

In fairness, to his immense credit, Sean Dyche got his substitutions spot on. It is something that we have been frustrated with for a while. He obviously knows what he is doing more than we do, but some of his team selections and substitutions have baffled us. Ashley Westwood over Jack Cork in midfield? Overlooking Vydra? Attacking options only coming on in the 85th minute? All very subjective, naturally, but when it’s a tough season everything ends up under the microscope. Even the manager.

But Dyche got it right just as much as his players did. If I am being picky, I would have perhaps made the Matt Lowton to Connor Roberts substitution at half-time, but if Dyche thought it was good for Roberts to try to turn it around in the second half, then that’s good enough for me. The team didn't lose shape or discipline and the substitutions impacted the game. Bravo.

