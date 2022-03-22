'Good on you Frank' - Your thoughts on Lampard comments

We asked for your thoughts on Frank Lampard's comments about the mentality of his Everton players - and most of you seem to agree with the Toffees boss.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Toby: What better time to call out poor performers? Everton's players have been lacking courage, confidence and/or desire for a long time and Frank is right. He has called them out prior to a two-week break, he is stating the position and giving time for it to sink in, the initial anger to subside and players to then respond.

John: I think it is time the players need a bit of verbal. It’s hardly abuse? The fans are frustrated with the performances so a bit of a public hair drying might make the difference.

Bill: Pretty worrying time currently and avoiding relegation must be a major concern. The manager's criticism of the team's current performances was justified especially when players are being paid a house every week for under performing.

Peter: He has had the guts to to tell them what the majority of the fans have been thinking for a long time. Good on you Frank, a real manager at last.

