Celtic 4-1 Hearts: What did we learn?

The defeat does not alter Hearts' league position, but Robbie Neilson can be pleased with his side's performances against the Old Firm this season.

Prior to Matt O'Riley adding Celtic's third, the Tynecastle club pushed the hosts in the preceding 70 minutes, a common theme in the clashes this season that have seen Hearts earn an opening-day win in July before running the leaders close in the two league games in the winter.

Another positive for Neilson was the return of the influential Stephen Kingsley to the starting line-up, while fellow defenders John Souttar and Michael Smith, plus midfielder Cammy Devlin, were fit enough for the bench.

If the Tynecastle medical team can get as many players as possible off the treatment table and fit for the Scottish Cup final against Rangers in a fortnight, it gives Neilson's side every chance.