After the Reds record equalling 9-0 victory over Bournemouth it is no surprise that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz all feature in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Of the nine goals scored against the Cherries, the one rifled in from 25 yards by Trent Alexander-Arnold was, by far and away, the best. Liverpool looked a happy team again after this victory, but they are not the team their were in 2020 and they know it - and that must be a cause for concern.

Virgil van Dijk

I thought he handled himself extremely professionally under enormous provocation from team-mate James Milner at Old Trafford last week.

I'm not saying Milner didn't have his reasons for berating Van Dijk for Manchester United's first goal, but there are better ways of doing it.

However, Van Dijk and Liverpool seem to have put that performance very much behind them and took Bournemouth apart as a consequence.

Roberto Firmino

The Cherries took a ferocious beating at Anfield partly because of the humiliating defeat Liverpool received at Old Trafford - and also to provide a convincing signal to their fans that the cracks that appeared against Manchester United were merely superficial.

By the way, Firmino was quite outstanding against a Bournemouth side totally out of their depth.

Luis Diaz

His first headed goal was absolutely superb and the second just as good. Diaz wasn't only finding the net for Liverpool against Bournemouth, but looked like an integral part of the production on the Anfield stage.

"For the first time, I got the impression the Colombian might fill the vacuum left by Sadio Mane's departure.

