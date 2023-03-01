Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi's message to club supporters after the FA Cup win at Stoke: "I can promise nothing but I can promise every day we work hard to make them (the supporters) happy and proud of their team, their club - only this.

"I understand they want to win the trophy, and we also want to win, but to win, we need to work, to improve and to believe. For the moment, we have to think only of West Ham (who Brighton host in the league on Saturday), because we have the possibility to arrive in Europe."

On teenage striker Evan Ferguson who scored the game's only goal: "He is unique for us in terms of quality. He knows very well the way to score.

"I think he can and he has to improve, in the quality of play, and in ball possession. But he is 18, he is (born in) 2004, and he will improve for sure, because I know the guy, I know his passion, his attitude, and I have no doubt."