Villa's Traore makes instant impact for Hearts' Euro foes

On-loan Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore made an instant impact on his Istanbul Basaksehir debut as he helped the Turkish side stretch their unbeaten run to 10 games this season ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League opener away to Heart of Midlothian.

The 26-year-old Burkino Faso international came off the bench with 15 minutes remaining and provided the assist for fellow debutant Philippe Paulin Keny to score the second goal of Saturday's 2-0 home Super Lig win over 12th-placed Alanyaspor.

Serdar Gurler, capped seven times for Turkey, opened the scoring after 23 minutes when he followed up a shot from fellow winger Mounir Chouia, the Frenchman signed from Dijon, that came off goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Emre Belozoglu's side made sure of the points with five minutes remaining thanks to that debut goal from Keny, the Senegalese forward signed this summer after helping Bandirmaspor finish third in the Turkish second tier.

Basaksehir, for whom it was a third straight win, stay third in the Super Lig, a point adrift of Konyaspor and behind Fenerbahce on goal difference but having played a game less than both their rivals.

Former Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil was missing from the squad after having made his third appearance since his summer move from Fenerbahce as a late substitute in the 3-1 Conference League play-off win away to Royal Antwerp.