Watford bow out as Eagles continue to impress

Matthew Gault, BBC Sport

In the end, Watford's latest Premier League relegation felt strangely low-key.

It is a bitter end to what is sure to be Roy Hodgson's last hurrah in management. Now 74, the former England boss said he is unlikely to return to top-level coaching having taken in spells at 17 clubs and four international sides across a 46-year stretch.

But Hodgson was always up against it at Vicarage Road. When he replaced Claudio Ranieri in January, the club sat 19th and hadn't won a game in two months. Hodgson says Watford's current crop are capable of securing an immediate return to the Premier League - like they did last year - but having mustered just two home wins all seasons, fans will certainly be sceptical.

Things are looking much brighter for Hodgson's former side Palace, of course. While the Eagles hit a sticky patch in April that included an FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea, victory over Watford gave Patrick Vieira's team back-to-back league wins for just the second time this season.

Having secured a fourth successive home clean sheet, Palace now sit on 44 points and need just another six to secure their highest-ever tally for a single season.

Were they to continue this strong finish to the campaign, Vieira will feel as though he has seen more than enough in his first season in charge as he looks to take the club to the next level.