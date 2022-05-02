Will Arsenal beat the teams they are expected to beat?

Arsenal will need to show they can "beat the teams you would expect them to beat" after achieving consecutive wins over Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham, according to former Hammers midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, McAnuff hailed the Gunners' team spirit and togetherness to move into pole position for Champions League football.

"They have done so well to get themselves into this position," he said. "I did not see this run coming after the last few results before it and they will be delighted.

"They have won against teams that, perhaps, you did not expect them to - the challenge will be if they can beat the teams they should be beating."

Birmingham striker Lyle Taylor agreed, praising Eddie Nketiah for leading the line.

"It can't be easy trying to fill Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's boots up front for Arsenal," he said.

"But it seems that Mikel Arteta has got him playing out of his skin for them and he is showing he has the makings of a really good striker."

Full analysis on Arsenal is available from 23'20 on BBC Sounds

What do you reckon? Will Arsenal pick up the points they need to make the top four? Have your say here