The bottom two meet in Dingwall, with Dundee United just one point adrift of Ross County.

The visitors have lost four on the trot in the league, while County have suffered two narrow defeats on the road after taking four points from their past two at home.

United have had the better of the two previous meetings this season, picking up a point in the Highlands in mid-October and enjoying a 3-0 win at Tannadice over the festive period.

United are unbeaten in their past six Premiership visits to Dingwall (W4 D2) since going down 2-1 in August 2015.

Indeed, County have only managed one victory in their past 12 league meetings with Dundee United anywhere (D2 L9) and have picked up the fewest points in the division (six from 10 games) since the winter break.

That said, United have only won once on the road this term and confidence looks in short supply after the results of recent weeks.

It might not be a classic, but the stakes are sky high.

