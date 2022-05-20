Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic says Frank Lampard has "led from the front" to inspire the Toffees to stay in the Premier League.

Lampard replaced Rafael Benitez in January and has, ultimately, steered Everton 16th place in the table and guaranteed another year of top-flight football.

"He's been great," Begovic told BBC World Service's Sportsworld programme.

"He's understood his responsibilities as Everton manager and led from the front. He's kept us going, been positive and given us the confidence we needed to turn it around.

"He's done a great job."

Begovic also highlighted the role of Everton supporters in helping the team find a way to survive.

"I don't think anyone expected us to be in this position, but everybody realised it was all or nothing," he said.

"This is an incredible club with an incredible and very passionate fanbase. They've played a huge role and really pushed us over the line in the last few home games."