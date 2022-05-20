Thomas Tuchel is anticipating “open and honest” conversations with Chelsea’s prospective new owner Todd Boehly.

US billionaire Boehly was at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea draw with Leicester as he waits for his £4.25 billion takeover to finally get confirmed.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen expected to depart, and Barcelona circling around Spain internationals Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, Tuchel knows significant investment will be needed in the summer.

"We will be very open and honest. He will get my point of view if he wants to have it,” said Tuchel on discussions with Boehly.

“Of course we will lose key players and we have struggled lately to win our home games.

“He was at the [FA Cup] final at Wembley. Maybe when the deal is done and he is our owner he will be the lucky charm that we need.”

It is not only in defence where Chelsea will need strengthening, with Tuchel noting profligacy up front as an area to speak with Boehly about.

“It's the story of the season - we needed an assist from a wing-back and a goal from a wing-back [against Leicester]," said Tuchel.

“You can see the numbers from our offensive players and the numbers of the players in front of us.”

Even so, Tuchel is satisfied with the league position, with third place all-but-secure before the final game.

“We have been in the top three for the whole season,” he said. “Full credit to the team because we had some obstacles to overcome.

“Maybe it does not feel 100% like this because the gap is so big to the top teams.”