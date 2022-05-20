Rangers' route to final with Hearts

Rangers faced League 2 opposition then Premiership strugglers Dundee in the earlier rounds of the Scottish Cup before overcoming city rivals Celtic to reach Saturday's final against Heart of Midlothian having netted 12 goals and conceded only once in the tournament so far.

Fourth round: Rangers 4-0 Stirling Albion - After Ianis Hagi suffered a knee injury that ruled him out for the season, his midfield replacement, 18-year-old Alex Lowry, scored a debut goal, while a James Tavernier penalty and goals from Cedric Itten and Fashion Sakala made it a comfortable night.

Fifth round: Annan Athletic 0-3 Rangers - On-loan Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey made his first start in a much-changed team at Galabank and Filip Helander, Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala scored the goals.

Quarter-final: Dundee 0-3 Rangers - Rangers cruised into the semi-finals against the Premiership strugglers, with Connor Goldson, James Tavernier (another penalty) and Fashion Sakala scoring.

Semi-final: Celtic 1-2 Rangers - After losing two league derbies in 2022 and going 120 minutes against Sporting Braga in the Europa League less than three days before the Hampden game, Rangers fell behind to a Greg Taylor goal. But substitute Scott Arfield levelled and Rangers prevailed in extra-time, with Sakala claiming the late winner, although Carl Starfelt was credited with an own goal.