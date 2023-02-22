We asked you to send us your views on what hope Liverpool still have of turning around their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

Here are some of your comments:

Andy: Pure fantasy to believe LFC can invoke memories from previous turnarounds. This side simply doesn’t have the mental or physical attributes any longer. It’s sad that the occasion demands such false optimism that will only sharpen the inevitable disappointment.

Paul: No chance whatsoever. I think they will approach the second leg as a damage limitation exercise.

Jake: If there is any team that could possibly turn something like this around, it is Liverpool. Having said that, we are obviously not the Liverpool of old, and will have to play an incredible game at the Bernabeu. For me, it's near impossible.

Pierre: Why not, eh? This is Liverpool FC. Impossible is nothing.

Claude: Too difficult to overcome the deficit. Real are a very good side, and at home they will still be dangerous, even if Liverpool score a few goals. Our defence needs strengthening with quality additions, and we also need to address the midfield as well.

Ben: I think Liverpool can turn this around, but it's a very slim chance and would need a miracle like against Barcelona. Very unlucky second half for the Reds.